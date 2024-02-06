Woman gets 21 years for meth distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri woman has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison without parole for leading a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Kenna Harmon was sentenced Tuesday.
She pleaded guilty in March 2016 to being a leader, along with her husband, in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies. Prosecutors say the conspirators distributed more than 45 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri between June 2013 and November 2014.
