Woman gets 20 years for string of crimes in multiple states

Authorities said Harper was involved in crimes that spanned four states. They ended Feb. 5, 2016, when Harper’s boyfriend, Blake Fitzgerald, was killed during a shootout with police in Milton, Florida.

Authorities say the couple stole a Cadillac during a test drive in Missouri, stole a vehicle in Oak Ridge, later carjacked victims at gunpoint in Alabama and Georgia and also were involved in a home invasion.

Instead of going directly to a Florida prison, Harper will be transferred to face charges in the other states.