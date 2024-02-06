All sections
NewsOctober 18, 2017

Woman gets 20 years for string of crimes in multiple states

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Missouri woman has been sentenced in Florida to 20 years in prison for part of a string of crimes in multiple states. Florida Panhandle prosecutors said in a news release 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Harper was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to robbery, home invasion and other charges. ...

Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Missouri woman has been sentenced in Florida to 20 years in prison for part of a string of crimes in multiple states.

Florida Panhandle prosecutors said in a news release 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Harper was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to robbery, home invasion and other charges.

Authorities said Harper was involved in crimes that spanned four states. They ended Feb. 5, 2016, when Harper’s boyfriend, Blake Fitzgerald, was killed during a shootout with police in Milton, Florida.

Authorities say the couple stole a Cadillac during a test drive in Missouri, stole a vehicle in Oak Ridge, later carjacked victims at gunpoint in Alabama and Georgia and also were involved in a home invasion.

Instead of going directly to a Florida prison, Harper will be transferred to face charges in the other states.

