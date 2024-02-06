Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End Boulevard

A woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area near 1200 South West End Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered a dead woman outdoors in the area.
No further information is available at this time, and Cape Girardeau Police Department officers and detectives are investigating.
Anyone with any information may contact the department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out the form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
