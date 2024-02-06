Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Cape County

According to the report, the northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that Vogt was driving ran off the right side of Route W, overturned and struck several trees about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Vogt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report stated.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor at 9:45 a.m. and was taken to the county morgue.