NewsJune 12, 2017

Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Cape County

A one-vehicle crash killed a St. Charles, Missouri, woman and temporarily closed a section of Route W at Tonapah Road in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report named the victim as Madison N. Vogt, 22. According to the report, the northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that Vogt was driving ran off the right side of Route W, overturned and struck several trees about 4 a.m. Sunday...

Southeast Missourian

A one-vehicle crash killed a St. Charles, Missouri, woman and temporarily closed a section of Route W at Tonapah Road in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report named the victim as Madison N. Vogt, 22.

According to the report, the northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that Vogt was driving ran off the right side of Route W, overturned and struck several trees about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Vogt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report stated.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor at 9:45 a.m. and was taken to the county morgue.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

