Woman dies in house fire in Cape Girardeau County

Officials identified the woman who died when her house caught fire Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau County.

Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner Dennis Turner said he was called to the scene on Route V near Oriole Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Turner said the deceased was 49-year-old Deena Williams, a resident of the home.

Turner said he understood the fire to have started in Williams’ bedroom.

“She was unable to leave her home, and she perished in the fire,” Turner said. “She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Two other residents were able to escape the fire, which started shortly after 5 a.m., Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Adams said.

“The fire marshal’s office is still investigating it,” Adams said of the fire’s origin.