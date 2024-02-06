Woman cited for drug violations

A Columbia, Missouri, woman was arrested Saturday for alleged drug violations.
A state Highway Patrol report said Damesha Washington, 33, was cited for felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felony posession of a controlled substance (heroin and Tramadol) and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
She was taken to Stoddard County (Missouri) jail and held for 24 hours.
