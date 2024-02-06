Woman charged with murder, elder abuse in mother's death

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Judy Ann Smothers was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree elder abuse in the death of her mother, 87-year-old Theresa Smothers.

Judy Ann Smothers pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to Missouri Casenet, no future court date had been scheduled as of Sunday.

The younger Smothers was released on bond.

The 65-year-old Smothers originally was arrested Dec. 29 on suspicion of assault and elder abuse after police found her mother malnourished and lying in a bed soaked in fecal matter and urine.

She was booked at the Butler County Jail and released at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at the end of a 24-hour hold, said Poplar Bluff detective Andrew Cleaveland.

Police said Theresa Smothers was found conscious but unaware of her surroundings, naked, in what they described as extremely serious condition, weighing only 71 pounds.