Woman charged with assaulting Cape officer

A Whitewater woman was charged with assaulting a Cape Girardeau police officer after a traffic stop Monday, police said.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Rachel Dawn Ware, 29, of Whitewater on Tuesday, and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged her with felony assault in the third degree on a special victim, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety, with the condition she not consume any intoxicating beverages.

Officer Brett Hellmann wrote in a probable-cause statement Ware lunged at him in an aggressive manner when she left her vehicle after the traffic stop. When Ware was taken to the police station, she punched officer Aaron Goins in the chest, then kicked him in the leg when her hands were restrained, Hellmann wrote.

Hellmann stopped Ware for speeding just before midnight near the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard, according to the statement. Hellmann could smell an intoxicating beverage emitting from the vehicle, and Ware admitted she was driving way too fast, he wrote.