All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 20, 2017

Woman charged with assaulting Cape officer

A Whitewater woman was charged with assaulting a Cape Girardeau police officer after a traffic stop Monday, police said. Cape Girardeau police arrested Rachel Dawn Ware, 29, of Whitewater on Tuesday, and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged her with felony assault in the third degree on a special victim, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. ...

Ben Kleine

A Whitewater woman was charged with assaulting a Cape Girardeau police officer after a traffic stop Monday, police said.

Cape Girardeau police arrested Rachel Dawn Ware, 29, of Whitewater on Tuesday, and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged her with felony assault in the third degree on a special victim, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety, with the condition she not consume any intoxicating beverages.

Officer Brett Hellmann wrote in a probable-cause statement Ware lunged at him in an aggressive manner when she left her vehicle after the traffic stop. When Ware was taken to the police station, she punched officer Aaron Goins in the chest, then kicked him in the leg when her hands were restrained, Hellmann wrote.

Hellmann stopped Ware for speeding just before midnight near the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard, according to the statement. Hellmann could smell an intoxicating beverage emitting from the vehicle, and Ware admitted she was driving way too fast, he wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ware declined to perform a field sobriety test and said she was drunk, Hellmann wrote. She left the vehicle of her own volition but tried to pull away from Hellmann multiple times before he could put her into his patrol car, which accounted for the resisting-arrest charge, according to the statement.

Ware's breath sample at police headquarters tested at a blood alcohol content of .211, more than twice the legal limit of .08, Hellmann wrote.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 40 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy