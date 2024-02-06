Two of Cynthia Perry's ex-lovers have died a violent death following an altercation.

The second occurred Thursday, Nov. 30, when John David Perry died from injuries he sustained Saturday night, Nov. 25, when police allege Cynthia Perry ran over him in a Ford Bronco.

The other happened in 2011. That's when Walter Claar, known as "Wally", was stabbed twice and died four days later.

Cynthia Perry, formerly Cynthia "Cindy" Ussery, was charged with second- degree domestic assault and armed criminal action Wednesday, Nov. 29. It was not immediately known whether charges would be upgraded now that Perry has died from his injuries. Perry was found after witnesses say Cynthia Perry was kicked out of the Eagles Club, which was hosting a benefit for a man who had recently died. Witnesses found John David Perry unresponsive in the parking lot with a wound to his head, and no sign of Cynthia Perry or the man with whom she left the establishment.

In 2011, Cynthia Perry was at the center of the stabbing death of a man named Walter Claar, who she was dating at the time. Cynthia Perry did not stab Claar, according to an investigation memo produced by then-Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Morley Swingle. The document explained that the man who stabbed Claar was the boyfriend of Cynthia Perry's (then Ussery's) daughter.

Swingle did not press charges on the grounds that the stabbing was protected by Missouri's "Castle Doctrine".

The document claimed Claar attacked her by "grabbing and hitting her." The man who stabbed Claar "punched him in the chest with the hand that held the knife, causing two small puncture wounds that proved to be fatal."

The document, authored by Swingle, said it would have been better for the domestic abuse victim to have called the sheriff's department. "Had she done so, he likely would still be alive. She had the right, though, to demand that he leave the premises. Once he attacked her, she (and her daughter's boyfriend) had the right to use deadly force."