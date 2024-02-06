All sections
April 8, 2023

Woman charged in crash on Lexington Avenue

One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway. Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor assault...

Nathan English
Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorny's Office with alleged felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor assault in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash in Cape Girardeau.
Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorny's Office with alleged felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor assault in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash in Cape Girardeau.

One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway.

Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor assault.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rhymer crashed her vehicle at the 1500 block of Lexington. The incident shut down both lanes of traffic, as first responders worked to clear the vehicle from the roadway.

Rhymer did not report any injuries and no bystanders were injured.

