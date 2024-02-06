All sections
NewsApril 11, 2023

Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreck

Southeast Missourian
A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley Rhymer, 31, allegedly bit, kicked and hit police officers while she was being taken into custody and later transported to the hospital following the single-vehicle wreck in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.

Rhymer has also been charged with alleged felony driving while intoxicated by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The incident shut down both lanes of traffic, as first responders worked to clear the vehicle from the roadway.

Rhymer did not report any injuries and no bystanders were injured.

Local News
