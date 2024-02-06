A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley Rhymer, 31, allegedly bit, kicked and hit police officers while she was being taken into custody and later transported to the hospital following the single-vehicle wreck in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue.

Rhymer has also been charged with alleged felony driving while intoxicated by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.