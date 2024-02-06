All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 29, 2020

Woman charged as accessory in 2001 killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has admitted to detectives she was a willing participant in the killing of a man whose body was found outside a Missouri bar 18 years ago, officials said. Tabatha Carter, 53, is jailed without bond in Miller County on charges of being an accessory to first-degree murder and an accessory to armed criminal action in the July 2001 shooting death of Jerry Jeffries, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has admitted to detectives she was a willing participant in the killing of a man whose body was found outside a Missouri bar 18 years ago, officials said.

Tabatha Carter, 53, is jailed without bond in Miller County on charges of being an accessory to first-degree murder and an accessory to armed criminal action in the July 2001 shooting death of Jerry Jeffries, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire said Carter was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a business in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and returned to Missouri. She had been wanted on outstanding warrants for 17 years and had been making money by busing tables and working as a bartender. He declined to say how authorities tracked her down, noting the investigation is ongoing and others could face charges.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Carter told investigators she witnessed another man shoot Jeffries in the head as he begged for his life, according to a probable-cause statement. Jeffries’ body was found by trash collectors in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Lounge in Brumley. Gregoire said Carter and Jeffries had been friends.

The probable cause statement listed no motive for the shooting, but the sheriff’s office has said it appeared two power saws were missing from the bed of Jeffries’ pickup. Relatives said Jeffries had fallen asleep in the truck after leaving the bar around closing time.

Prosecutor Ben Winfrey said Tuesday that he could not comment on the case. Th e alleged shooter is identified in court records. Gregoire said that man hasn’t been arrested or charged.

No attorney who can speak on Carter’s behalf is listed in online court records.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy