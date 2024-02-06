Woman charged as accessory in 2001 killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has admitted to detectives she was a willing participant in the killing of a man whose body was found outside a Missouri bar 18 years ago, officials said.

Tabatha Carter, 53, is jailed without bond in Miller County on charges of being an accessory to first-degree murder and an accessory to armed criminal action in the July 2001 shooting death of Jerry Jeffries, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire said Carter was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a business in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, and returned to Missouri. She had been wanted on outstanding warrants for 17 years and had been making money by busing tables and working as a bartender. He declined to say how authorities tracked her down, noting the investigation is ongoing and others could face charges.