NewsApril 10, 2020

Woman charged after stabbing man with kitchen knife in Cape Girardeau

A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a man stabbed at 523 S. Benton St. shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joey Hann...

Southeast Missourian

A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a man stabbed at 523 S. Benton St. shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Hann stated the victim was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday morning, investigators advised a warrant package was sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office for multiple charges against the woman.

