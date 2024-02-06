All sections
NewsAugust 17, 2017
Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case
ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an office administrator for a commercial real-estate property management company in suburban St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 70-year-old Carol Dotson was arrested Monday. ...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an office administrator for a commercial real-estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 70-year-old Carol Dotson was arrested Monday. Federal grand jurors indicted her last week on one felony count of wire fraud. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately return an email message from The Associated Press.

Prosecutors said she embezzled money from her former employer in Olivette from 2003 to 2017. She is accused of withdrawing large sums of cash to spend on care for her elderly mother, mortgage payments, home renovations, legal services and shopping.

If convicted, Dotson faces up to 20 years in prison.

Dotson’s son, former St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson, said he’s been estranged from his mother for years, and he’s sad and mad about the allegations.

