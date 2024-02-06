Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case

ST. LOUIS — Authorities said a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an office administrator for a commercial real-estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 70-year-old Carol Dotson was arrested Monday. Federal grand jurors indicted her last week on one felony count of wire fraud. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately return an email message from The Associated Press.