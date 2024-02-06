Woman arrested for alleged DWI, drug violations

A Chaffee, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Dunning, 42, was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. in Mississippi County. She was taken to Mississippi County Jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.