Woman arrested for alleged drugs

A Tennessee woman was taken into custody Saturday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers with the State Highway Patrol arrested Mercedes Sides, 29, of Memphis in Cape Girardeau County for alleged felony possession of cocaine.
She was taken to the county jail and released.
