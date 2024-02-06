Woman arrested for alleged drugs

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman for alleged drug violations.
A patrol report stated officers arrested Julienne Sigmon, 21, at about 9 a.m. Sunday in Mississippi County for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to Mississippi County Jail and released.
