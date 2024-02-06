All sections
December 4, 2023

Woman arrested after alleged incident at SEMO residence hall

A woman was arrested Saturday, Dec. 2, after an alleged incident Thursday, Nov. 30, at Merick Residence Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus. Brittany N. Murphy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after an investigation by SEMO's Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the university's Marketing and Communications Department on Saturday...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missouri State University

A woman was arrested Saturday, Dec. 2, after an alleged incident Thursday, Nov. 30, at Merick Residence Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Brittany N. Murphy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested after an investigation by SEMO's Department of Public Safety, according to a news release from the university's Marketing and Communications Department on Saturday.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and peace disturbance, the release stated.

"The investigation revealed it was an intimate relationship incident and the parties were known to each other," according to the release.

Murphy is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

