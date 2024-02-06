All sections
NewsJune 12, 2019
Woman accused of stealing funds meant for paralyzed officer
HILLSBORO, Mo. -- The former president of a Missouri police charity is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from that organization as well as proceeds intended for an officer paralyzed in the line of duty. Angela McMunn of De Soto faces four felony counts. She does not have a listed attorney...
Associated Press

HILLSBORO, Mo. -- The former president of a Missouri police charity is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from that organization as well as proceeds intended for an officer paralyzed in the line of duty.

Angela McMunn of De Soto faces four felony counts. She does not have a listed attorney.

McMunn founded the Shop With a Cop charity in 2015 to raise money so police officers could take low-income children holiday shopping. She allegedly used some of the money for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017. Court documents do not say how much is accused of taking.

McMunn also is accused of using proceeds from a fundraiser for Ballwin, Missouri, officer Mike Flamion for personal expenses. Flamion was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2016 shooting.

Advertisement
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

