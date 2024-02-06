Woman accused of punching ex-girlfriend with a gun

A woman ended up in the hospital Friday after being punched in the head with a handgun by an ex-girlfriend, police said.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nashira D. Nesby, 29, of Cape Girardeau with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Police went to Southeast Hospital early Saturday, finding the victim with swelling and bleeding lacerations to her forehead, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer R. Anderson.
The victim, who received stitches to close her head wounds, told police her ex-girlfriend of four years had struck her in the forehead with a small handgun, Anderson wrote.
The victim’s current girlfriend, who saw the attack, corroborated the victim’s account, according to the statement.
Police found Nesby near her apartment in the 300 block of West Lorimier Street and secured her firearm, which matched the description of the gun used to hit the victim, Anderson wrote.
Police found blood on the left side of the gun, and Nesby was arrested, according to the statement.
Nesby admitted to hitting the victim with her fist, not the gun, which she said she did not have during the altercation, according to the statement.
Nesby’s bond was set at $20,000.
