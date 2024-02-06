Woman accused of punching ex-girlfriend with a gun

A woman ended up in the hospital Friday after being punched in the head with a handgun by an ex-girlfriend, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nashira D. Nesby, 29, of Cape Girardeau with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Police went to Southeast Hospital early Saturday, finding the victim with swelling and bleeding lacerations to her forehead, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer R. Anderson.

The victim, who received stitches to close her head wounds, told police her ex-girlfriend of four years had struck her in the forehead with a small handgun, Anderson wrote.

The victim’s current girlfriend, who saw the attack, corroborated the victim’s account, according to the statement.