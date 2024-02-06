Woman accused of impersonating a nurse in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury in St. Louis has accused a woman of impersonating a nurse and spending three months at a hospital’s intensive-care unit and with elderly psychiatric patients.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 35-year-old Samantha Rivera is charged with health-care fraud and identity theft. Authorities said she has lived in New Mexico and St. Louis and now resides in Illinois.

Authorities allege Rivera stole a real nurse’s identity and worked from late November through February at St. Alexius Hospital.