Woman accused of disobeying judge's order, stealing from victim again

A Whitewater woman faces a $50,000 cash-only bond and was processed into the Cape Girardeau County jail after she was accused of not obeying a judge's order stemming from a drug and theft case out of Bollinger County in January.
Suzanna Ballard, 34, faces a Class D felony charge of forgery, a Class D felony of stealing a controlled substance or meth manufacturing material and a Class E charge of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance, all charges stemming from a Bollinger County Sheriff's Office investigation in January.
On Monday, Feb. 12, the sheriff's office received word that Ballard approached the theft victim over the weekend, when "she reportedly told (the victim) that he needed to pray for her and that he may need to appear in court for the next appearance for her criminal charges," according to a document filed with the court.
After she left, the victim counted his prescription Hydrocodone pills, saying 28 were missing, according to a report sent to Judge Alan Buessink from Bollinger County Sheriff's Office detective Nick Becker. As part of her bond conditions, Ballard had been ordered to have no contact with victims or witnesses in the case.
