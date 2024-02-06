Wolf pup born in Missouri offers hope for endangered breed

EUREKA, Mo. -- A Mexican wolf born this month at a wildlife center in suburban St. Louis is offering new hope for repopulating the endangered species through artificial insemination using frozen sperm.

The Mexican wolf population once roamed Mexico and the western U.S. in the thousands but was nearly wiped out by the 1970s, largely from decades of hunting, trapping and poisoning.

Commonly known as "El Lobos," the species, distinguished by a smaller, more narrow skull and its gray and brown coloring, was designated an endangered species in 1976.

Even today, only 130 Mexican wolves live in the wild, and another 220 live in captivity, including 20 at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri.

A litter of Mexican wolves was conceived by artificial insemination in Mexico in 2014. But the birth April 2 at the Missouri center was the first for the breed using frozen semen.

Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation at the center, learned for the first time Monday the pup is a boy. He's gaining weight -- now at 4.7 pounds after being less than 1 pound at birth -- and appears to be progressing well, she said after an exam of the pup, which has not been named yet.

"He's big and strong and healthy!" Mossotti said as other wolves howled from a distance.