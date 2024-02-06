BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — One witness took the stand and publicly testified to his allegations of being sexually assaulted by retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz at a bond hearing Monday.
The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield, Missouri, and charged with the unclassified felony of forcible sodomy, two class C felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one class C felony count of sexual abuse.
Lutz’s case was referred to Stoddard County prosecutors after a yearlong investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office into allegations of sexual abuses committed in Missouri by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church.
In August 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation showed more than 300 priests were accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children in six Roman Catholic dioceses, and inspired multiple investigations in other states.
Shortly after the release of the Pennsylvania investigation, then-Attorney General Josh Hawley opened a similar statewide investigation in Missouri focusing on a review of church records dating back to 1945.
Current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the findings of the investigation Sept. 13 and referred cases against 12 Catholic clergy members to local prosecutors.
The Stoddard County case against Lutz stems from an alleged sexual assault committed in 2000 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri.
Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver called Steve Essner to testify under oath during Lutz’s bond hearing Monday at the Stoddard County Justice Center in Bloomfield. Essner, a professionally certified counselor and Cape Girardeau resident, answered questions from prosecutors and detailed his allegations of being the victim of a sexual assault by Lutz in 1972 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.
Although the statute of limitations had expired on the alleged 1972 sexual assault by the time Essner reported the incident in 2006, Associate Judge Joe Satterfield described Essner’s testimony as important at Monday’s bond hearing.
Oliver also emphasized the two instances of alleged sexual assault in 1972 and 2000, both of which were detailed for the court in a Feb. 18 probable-cause statement, and presented the court with a third allegation of sexual assault in the mid-1990s at the Good Samaritan Boy’s Ranch in Brighton, Missouri.
The prosecutor said each alleged sexual assault involved a 17-year-old boy and the consumption of alcohol, and described the incidents as a “consistent” pattern of conduct by Lutz spanning multiple decades.
During cross examination by defense attorney Curt Poore, the alleged victim said he had not been threatened or contacted by Lutz since the alleged assault in 1972, and said he attempted to speak to Lutz at the retired priest’s home in Springfield on Jan. 31.
“I think he wants to avoid all contact with previous victims,” Essner said.
Poore also asked the court to consider whether information presented Monday would be admissible in a trial setting, and mentioned “mental health issues” affecting possible trial witnesses mentioned in the probable-cause affidavit.
In addition to the lack of contact with the alleged victims, Poore cited the defendant’s age and health as reasons to permit Lutz to be released on bond and requested Satterfield issue an amended $25,000 cash or surety bond with special conditions.
Satterfield said he would need time to consider the request due to reservations regarding how to ensure distance between the defendant’s home in Springfield and the court venue.
A proposed bond agreement may include Lutz’s release on bond under the supervision of the retired priest’s roommate, Oliver Clavin. Satterfield’s ruling is expected to be delivered today.
