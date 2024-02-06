BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — One witness took the stand and publicly testified to his allegations of being sexually assaulted by retired Catholic priest Fred Lutz at a bond hearing Monday.

The retired priest was arrested Feb. 19 at his home in Springfield, Missouri, and charged with the unclassified felony of forcible sodomy, two class C felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one class C felony count of sexual abuse.

Lutz’s case was referred to Stoddard County prosecutors after a yearlong investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office into allegations of sexual abuses committed in Missouri by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church.

In August 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation showed more than 300 priests were accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children in six Roman Catholic dioceses, and inspired multiple investigations in other states.

Shortly after the release of the Pennsylvania investigation, then-Attorney General Josh Hawley opened a similar statewide investigation in Missouri focusing on a review of church records dating back to 1945.

Current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the findings of the investigation Sept. 13 and referred cases against 12 Catholic clergy members to local prosecutors.

The Stoddard County case against Lutz stems from an alleged sexual assault committed in 2000 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver called Steve Essner to testify under oath during Lutz’s bond hearing Monday at the Stoddard County Justice Center in Bloomfield. Essner, a professionally certified counselor and Cape Girardeau resident, answered questions from prosecutors and detailed his allegations of being the victim of a sexual assault by Lutz in 1972 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.