With schools in session, doctors fear new child COVID wave

Children are making up an increasing number of patients filling Missouri hospitals during the summer COVID-19 surge, and some doctors worry the return to school will lead to more illnesses.

The fast-spreading delta variant combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri to create a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak beginning in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

The number of children in the St. Louis region hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record 31 on Wednesday before dipping slightly to 27 on Thursday. Ten of the sick children, ages 18 and younger, remain in intensive care units.

"This variant is so contagious it's pretty much attacking any group that's unvaccinated," said Dr. Clay Dunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. He said the illnesses also tend to be more severe than in the winter, especially for children with underlying health conditions.

St. Louis isn't alone.

In the Kansas City area, Children's Mercy Hospital reached its capacity Monday. Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of research for infectious diseases, urged parents to have their kids take precautions as they return to school, including vaccinations for those 12 and older.

Hospital leaders in Springfield are also worried about the ramifications of thousands of unmasked students gathering in schools -- only a handful of southwestern Missouri districts require masks. Leaders of both hospitals in Missouri's third-largest city are bracing for the worst.

"My fear is that we will see an increase in cases in the next one to two weeks and we are preparing as a hospital facility at Mercy and CoxHealth for that surge," said Dr. Kayce Morton, a pediatrician at CoxHealth.