Eighth District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith quelled long-standing speculation Wednesday on whether he planned to run for Missouri’s soon-open U.S. Senate seat.

The country faces too many issues, from inflation to COVID-19, for Smith to narrow his focus on a campaign for U.S. Senate, he said.

“We cannot wait until the next election; we have to continue to fight now,” Smith said. “I’m not going to be distracted by some campaign.”

Instead, Smith, the ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee, will seek a sixth term as representative of Missouri’s southeastern congressional district.

“The people of Southeast Missouri have believed in me for several years,” Smith said. “They sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that is what I’m doing and what I will continue to do.”

The representative also set his sights on becoming the next Republican chairman of the chief tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, the House Ways and Means Committee. Smith has served on the committee for eight years.

The powerful Ways and Means Committee has jurisdiction over all taxation, tariffs and other revenue-generating measures. Social Security, Medicare and unemployment insurance are also under Ways and Means’ purview.

With the committee’s vast jurisdiction, Smith said he felt he would make more of an impact as its chairman than as a senator.