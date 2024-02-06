Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent vote in November.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled off a stunningly dominant win in the GOP primary on Tuesday. Greitens, forced by sex and campaign finance scandals to resign in 2018 and accused by his ex-wife of abuse in a March court document, didn't even finish second, bested also by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Schmitt will face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. The X factor is John Wood, a Republican running as an independent. He served as U.S. attorney in Missouri from 2007 to 2009 and before that held key roles in President George W. Bush's administration. He was most recently a senior investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 committee.

Backed by a political action committee led by retired Republican Sen. John Danforth, Wood reiterated Wednesday that he's in it to win it. He accused Schmitt of extremism, noting his court challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"He's very divisive and extreme and playing to the extreme parts of the Republican Party," Wood said of Schmitt. "I think there is still room for a mainstream candidate who is going to appeal to a large segment of Missouri voters."

Trudy Busch Valentine gives her victory speech at her watch party after victory in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate from Missouri on Tuesday in St. Louis. Valentine will face off against former Jan. 6 committee investigator John Wood, a Republican running as an independent, and Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the November elections. Hillary Levin ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

Schmitt, 47, is a former state senator from suburban St. Louis who was elected state treasurer in 2016. He was appointed attorney general after Josh Hawley vacated the seat following his election to the U.S. Senate in 2019. Schmitt won another term as attorney general in 2020. He was among many who entered the Senate race soon after two-term incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year he would retire.

Missouri was considered a swing state as recently as a decade ago. Now, it's solidly Republican, making Schmitt the odds-on favorite. Still, he'll face two well-funded opponents.