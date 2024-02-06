With Greitens' blessing, lawmakers aim for lobbyist-gift ban

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Maybe this time, with support from Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Missouri lawmakers will be able to keep lobbyists from gifting officeholders with swanky steakhouse dinners or tickets to Beyonce concerts and baseball games.

If lawmakers fail to deliver in the 2017 session, it'll break a campaign promise from Greitens, who largely focused on how he'd tackle corruption in the Capitol, which in recent years has been marred by ethics scandals, and said such a ban is his first goal.

It's also among the top priorities for House Speaker Todd Richardson, who said he was disappointed when an ethics bills didn't pass last session.

"There's going to be a lot of momentum behind ethics reform," he said.

The issue has been tossed about for years but never has passed.

In the 2016 session, the House approved a ban, but the Senate amended the bill to allow a lobbyist to pay for $40 worth of food per lawmaker per day -- in practice enabling legislators to eat free breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The changed bill didn't move forward. Critics said the gift ban was politically motivated and potentially ineffective at changing Capitol culture.

"There are some senators that don't like the idea of the gift ban," said state Sen. Rob Schaaf, referring to, among other things, lobbyist-paid dinners during late session days. "So that's a problem."