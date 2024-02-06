With deadline looming, few candidates emerge for Cape council seats

Voters will have only one race for Cape Girardeau City Council next spring unless more candidates file by Tuesday’s deadline.

That contest is in Ward 2, where Councilwoman Shelly Moore faces a challenge from Scott Johnson.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday, no one has filed for the Ward 6 council seat, city officials said.

Linda Sanders had filed for the seat, but she later learned from city staff she did not meet the residency requirement.