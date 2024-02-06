With deadline looming, few candidates emerge for Cape council seats

Voters will have only one race for Cape Girardeau City Council next spring unless more candidates file by Tuesday’s deadline.
That contest is in Ward 2, where Councilwoman Shelly Moore faces a challenge from Scott Johnson.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Monday, no one has filed for the Ward 6 council seat, city officials said.
Linda Sanders had filed for the seat, but she later learned from city staff she did not meet the residency requirement.
To be eligible to serve on the city council, a person must be a registered voter of the city, at least 21 years old, a resident of the city for at least two years immediately before the election and a resident of his or her ward for at least 90 days before Oct. 24, according to the city’s website.
To be eligible to serve as mayor, a person must be a registered voter of the city, at least 21 years old and a resident of the city for at least four years immediately before the election.
Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox is the sole candidate for mayor in the April election. He would succeed Mayor Harry Rediger, who is term-limited.
Dan Presson is the lone candidate for the Ward 1 seat.
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.