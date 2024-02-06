With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching.
With the influenza season still in the beginning stages, they will also be posting data on the flu.
According to the director of the health center, Jane Wernsman, there is one recently reported laboratory positive case of the flu in Cape Girardeau county since the flu season officially began on Oct. 3. Since the pandemic began in March, there have been a total of 4,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau county as of Nov. 25.
"It appears that COVID is a lot more transmissible [than the flu]," Wernsman said. "They are both respiratory diseases. Well, COVID simply spreads more easily and, from what we have been seeing, can cause more serious illness and such."
According to the most recent data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were a total of 312 laboratory positive flu cases in the state as of the week of Nov. 8 to 14 since the flu season started. Forty-nine of those cases are attributed to the southeast region of the state. There is one reported death in the state from the flu.
The same report from the same time last year showed there were 852 laboratory positive flu cases and zero deaths in the state since the flu season started Oct. 5, 2019. During the same time in 2018, there were 1,155 laboratory positive flu cases and one death in the state since the flu season started on Oct. 6, 2018.
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, "Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May."
When asked if there is concern about this flu season, Wernsman said it is a concern each year since the virus can change with every flu season.
"It's always something to keep on our radar," she said ."Some of the measures we talk about with COVID can have an impact on spreading the flu as well."
To help prevent contraction and spread of the flu, Wernsman suggested doing what is recommended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as staying home when you feel sick, wearing a face covering, social distancing and washing your hands regularly. She also suggested taking care of one's physical health through good nutrition, exercise and the right amount of sleep, and looking after one's mental health.
Unlike COVID-19, there is currently an available vaccine for the flu, which she said is one of the best measures to take. It also needs to be taken every flu season due to the changes in the virus.
When the flu season began in early October, the health department began giving out flu vaccinations every Tuesday. This year it was done outside in a drive-through style to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to Wernsman, they are now only giving flu vaccinations inside, by appointment due to cold weather beginning.
