With coronavirus raging, annual flu season begins

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials have continuously tracked and posted COVID-19 data on social media throughout this ongoing pandemic, but that virus isn't the only health threat they are watching.

With the influenza season still in the beginning stages, they will also be posting data on the flu.

According to the director of the health center, Jane Wernsman, there is one recently reported laboratory positive case of the flu in Cape Girardeau county since the flu season officially began on Oct. 3. Since the pandemic began in March, there have been a total of 4,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau county as of Nov. 25.

"It appears that COVID is a lot more transmissible [than the flu]," Wernsman said. "They are both respiratory diseases. Well, COVID simply spreads more easily and, from what we have been seeing, can cause more serious illness and such."

According to the most recent data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were a total of 312 laboratory positive flu cases in the state as of the week of Nov. 8 to 14 since the flu season started. Forty-nine of those cases are attributed to the southeast region of the state. There is one reported death in the state from the flu.

The same report from the same time last year showed there were 852 laboratory positive flu cases and zero deaths in the state since the flu season started Oct. 5, 2019. During the same time in 2018, there were 1,155 laboratory positive flu cases and one death in the state since the flu season started on Oct. 6, 2018.