Wintry weather leads to traffic issues in region

Area leaders encouraged residents to use caution when traveling as snow and sleet continue to affect driving conditions in Southeast Missouri.

Officials of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office suggested residents use good judgment and stay home if travel is unnecessary. The office had received reports Thursday of stranded motorists and stuck vehicles.

Stoddard County Emergency Management director Andrew Bohnert said Thursday crews will work day and night to clear roads. So far, his office has received reports of 10 abandoned vehicles that cannot be removed until conditions improve.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham advised residents on social media Thursday morning to stay off roadways as sleet and snowfall covered roads in Bollinger County.