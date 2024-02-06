Wintry weather leads to traffic issues in region

Area leaders encouraged residents to use caution when traveling as snow and sleet continue to affect driving conditions in Southeast Missouri.
Officials of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office suggested residents use good judgment and stay home if travel is unnecessary. The office had received reports Thursday of stranded motorists and stuck vehicles.
Stoddard County Emergency Management director Andrew Bohnert said Thursday crews will work day and night to clear roads. So far, his office has received reports of 10 abandoned vehicles that cannot be removed until conditions improve.
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham advised residents on social media Thursday morning to stay off roadways as sleet and snowfall covered roads in Bollinger County.
The Southeast Missouri troop of the state Highway Patrol received 102 calls for service Wednesday due to winter weather.
The troop responded to a total of 41 stranded motorists, 30 non-injury crashes and two injury crashes. No fatal crashes had been reported as of Thursday morning.
A commercial vehicle crash on U.S. 60 in New Madrid County resulted in several tractors overturned with one vehicle blocking the roadway. Both lanes reopened two hours after the crash, according to Highway Patrol Troop E social media.
As of midday Thursday, the Highway Patrol responded to 460 crashes across the state. Twenty-four crashes resulted in injuries and one led to a fatality.
Hopefully, Friday's weather will help road conditions improve, Bohnert said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.