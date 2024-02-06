Wintry weather leads to multiple accidents in Cape Girardeau

Ber weather led to multiple vehicle accidents and headaches for motorists Monday night into Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple weather-related traffic calls Monday night into Tuesday, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann wrote in a text message Tuesday.

Two vehicles collided at Bloomfield Road and Wolf Lane in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday morning, one vehicle requiring extrication, Hann wrote.

One vehicle left the road and struck a tree, and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, Hann wrote. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

“This accident, like our others, were weather related,” Hann wrote, adding overpasses were most affected — the cold air under exposed roadways contributed to freezing.

Several secondary roads, specifically those with a steep grade, were also slick Monday night into Tuesday, Hann wrote.

Brian Okenfuss, area engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said as the Monday night storm moved through Cape Girardeau County, “we noticed roads were starting to get covered in sleet and ice.”

That meant some dangerous conditions Tuesday morning, but, “In the morning hours, the sun came out, helping us out quite a bit,” Okenfuss said.

The sun warmed the pavement and allowed accumulated snow and ice to melt faster, even as temperatures hovered around freezing, Okenfuss said Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.