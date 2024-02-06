Wintry weather can't stop Jackson food program

Various Jackson R-2 school district employees gathered in the Jackson Support Services building Friday to create and deliver more than 430 bags of meals and snacks for about 215 students as part of their Power Packs program that distributes nutritious, "kid-friendly" food to students in need.

The program usually distributes food directly to the students when they attend school on Fridays, which provides students six meals for the weekend. With the recent weather creating snow days and virtual learning days this week, students were not present at the schools on Friday.

"While we know most students and families are excited about a snow day, for some families, it becomes a burden because of food. And so, we decided that's not OK with us," said Merideth Pobst, director of communications for the district.

She continued to say they are delivering the meals to the student's doors this week using personal vehicles. They also decided to provide two weekends worth of meals Friday because of upcoming uncertain weather.