Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.

The Cape Girardeau area is under a wind advisory through Friday night, and the National Weather Service is predicting an 80% chance of a wintry mix and patchy blowing snow beginning at around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy, blowing snow is expected after 5 p.m. Less than a half-inch of wintry mix is expected.
The NWS is predicting snow Sunday into Monday with heavier accumulations to the Southern portion of the NWS's Paducah, Kentucky service area.
A cold snap following Friday's storms could keep the area under freezing temperatures for up to seven days or longer, the NWS is now suggesting. The spell would represent a cold spell only seen a handful of times in the last three decades.
The area could see wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero Saturday.
