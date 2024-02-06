Wintry mix, blowing snow expected beginning around 3 p.m.

The NWS is predicting snow Sunday into Monday with heavier accumulations to the Southern portion of the NWS's Paducah, Kentucky service area.

A cold snap following Friday's storms could keep the area under freezing temperatures for up to seven days or longer, the NWS is now suggesting. The spell would represent a cold spell only seen a handful of times in the last three decades.

The area could see wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero Saturday.