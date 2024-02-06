Winter weather system brewing, expected to arrive in area Saturday

Meteorologists looking toward the weekend see a wintry mix brewing but as of Thursday, it was unclear what form the potential precipitation may take.

"Right now, we're looking at things to start in the Cape Girardeau area with a rain-and-snow mix Saturday," said meteorologist Ashley Ravencraft of the National Weather Service Forecast Office Paducah, Kentucky.

Snow is expected to begin around 2 p.m. and continue overnight, through Sunday and may continue into Monday morning, Ravencraft said.

"But there's still a lot of variability in the forecast, so our confidence in any set amount at this point is pretty low," she said.