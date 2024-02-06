Winter weather impacts Southeast Missouri region

Southeast Missouri was hit with almost a quarter of an inch of freezing rain with below freezing temperatures Wednesday leaving the region covered in ice Thursday.
"We definitely flipped the switch on more winter," said Chris Noles, a meteorologist at the Paducah National Weather Service.
Noles said during the upcoming week, Southeast Missouri will see more impactful winter weather such as snow accumulation and below average temperatures in the teens and single digits.
"It could be quite a problem for traveling," Noles said.
Right now, he said he is staying away from the details on the upcoming possible snow storms until they get closer, but encouraged people to stay tuned to the forecast over the weekend.
The first upcoming snow accumulation is expected Monday and is currently forecasted to be at least a couple of inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Noles added it seems like below average temperatures will be prevalent this winter season.
MoDOT issued a no-travel advisory for southeast Missouri on Wednesday that urges drivers to not travel because of icy conditions on the roads.
A map of current road conditions can be found at traveler.modot.org/map/.
"Our crews have been out salting streets but what has melted is likely to refreeze overnight and ice is difficult to deal with," Cape Girardeau Public Works posted to its Facebook page late Wednesday. "The temperature has to be above 20Â° before salt can do its thing and sometimes we have to wait for the sun to come out before we see results. Until then, be patient, putting more salt on top of what is already there won't make the ice melt faster but would expend resources and money."