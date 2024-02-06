Winter weather impacts Southeast Missouri region

Southeast Missouri was hit with almost a quarter of an inch of freezing rain with below freezing temperatures Wednesday leaving the region covered in ice Thursday.

"We definitely flipped the switch on more winter," said Chris Noles, a meteorologist at the Paducah National Weather Service.

Noles said during the upcoming week, Southeast Missouri will see more impactful winter weather such as snow accumulation and below average temperatures in the teens and single digits.

"It could be quite a problem for traveling," Noles said.

Right now, he said he is staying away from the details on the upcoming possible snow storms until they get closer, but encouraged people to stay tuned to the forecast over the weekend.