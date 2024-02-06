Winter weather forces cancellations

A winter storm, accompanied by arctic temperatures, prompted the cancellation Monday of several Veterans Day activities and other events in the area, and led to early closings of some schools.

Monday night's open house at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, school officials said.

Some rural schools closed early, including Zalma, Oak Ridge and Woodland, according to Facebook posts. All after-school activities at Woodland in Marble Hill, Missouri, were canceled.

The Avenue of Flags was not displayed Monday for Veterans Day at Cape County Park North because of the forecast for inclement weather.

David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags program, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.