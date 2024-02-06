Winter weather coming, officials say

Forecasters expected winter weather to move into Southeast Missouri late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning.
According to National Weather Service forecasts, the Southeast Missouri region will receive about 4 inches of snow through Monday evening.
Expected snowfall totals increase to the east.
Winter precipitation was to begin about 9 p.m. Sunday and continue through Monday morning.
Another round of wintry precipitation is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday.
