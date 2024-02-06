Winter weather blamed for crashes in Kansas, Missouri

That news was reported as Kansas and Missouri residents woke up Tuesday to bitter winter temperatures in the single digits, with wind chills in portions of northeast Kansas and northern parts of Missouri dropping to as low as 20 below zero.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Tuesday for those areas, noting the deep freeze could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes. The brutal cold contributed to the havoc on roads in Kansas City, St. Louis and elsewhere, as chemical treatments used to melt snow and ice on roadways are proving ineffective in such cold conditions.

Hundreds of schools in the region shut down for the day due to the slipper conditions and bitter cold.