While a thick, white blanket already covered Southeast Missouri, more snow was expected to continue to fall overnight into this morning, and possibly later in the week.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a winter storm warning early Monday morning for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties that is set to expire at 6 a.m. today.

The winter storm warning calls for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Winds blowing north from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, were expected to cause blowing and drifting of snow, along with bitter cold.