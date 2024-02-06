All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2021

Winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday morning; more snow later this week

While a thick, white blanket already covered Southeast Missouri, more snow was expected to continue to fall overnight into this morning, and possibly later in the week. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a winter storm warning early Monday morning for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties that is set to expire at 6 a.m. today...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A City of Cape Girardeau snow plow clears snow off the roads Monday in Cape Girardeau.
A City of Cape Girardeau snow plow clears snow off the roads Monday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

While a thick, white blanket already covered Southeast Missouri, more snow was expected to continue to fall overnight into this morning, and possibly later in the week.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a winter storm warning early Monday morning for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne counties that is set to expire at 6 a.m. today.

The winter storm warning calls for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Winds blowing north from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 miles per hour, were expected to cause blowing and drifting of snow, along with bitter cold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol cautioned against traveling during the storm, and the NWS warned states travel conditions will be extremely dangerous and possibly life threatening Monday afternoon. In addition, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel warning for east and Southeast Missouri.

The NWS recommends drivers who can't avoid travel to keep an extra flashlight, blankets, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. It's also recommended to keep cat litter or sand in vehicles in case they becomes stuck in the snow.

The NWS advises more snow is possible beginning Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning.

In the distance, a United States Postal Service vehicle delivers mail during a snow storm Monday in Cape Girardeau.
In the distance, a United States Postal Service vehicle delivers mail during a snow storm Monday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel
Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

