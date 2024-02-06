Winter Dance Collection set for next week at River Campus

The Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will present Winter Dance Collection next week at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

There will be four performances — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Hilary Peterson, conservatory associate professor and coordinator of dance, is the artistic director of the production and also choreographed one of the pieces. She said the show will include an eclectic combination of dance styles, such as jazz, contemporary and classical ballet.

"There's a lovely variety of dance work that is being presented," Peterson said. "It's nice mix of student dancers working with faculty and professional guest choreographers as well as student choreographers who are emerging and learning."

Peterson highlighted a student piece choreographed by SEMO junior Olivia Barnard and performed to the song "Big Shot" by Billy Joel. Peterson said the piece opens the show.

"It's a fun kind of jazzy piece that uses music audiences will recognize," she said.