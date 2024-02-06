Winning participants this year's Parade of Lights announced

Old Town Cape Inc. has announced the winning participants of the 30th annual Downtown Parade of Lights, which took place Nov. 27.
The full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year's theme was "A Very Merry Grinchmas!"
