NewsDecember 9, 2022

Winning participants this year's Parade of Lights announced

Old Town Cape Inc. has announced the winning participants of the 30th annual Downtown Parade of Lights, which took place Nov. 27. The full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year's theme was "A Very Merry Grinchmas!"...

Danny Walter
Lutheran Home's "Happy Who-lidays" float during the Parade of Lights on Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The float won for Best Nonprofit Appearance in parade.
Lutheran Home's "Happy Who-lidays" float during the Parade of Lights on Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The float won for Best Nonprofit Appearance in parade.Megan Burke

Old Town Cape Inc. has announced the winning participants of the 30th annual Downtown Parade of Lights, which took place Nov. 27.

The full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year's theme was "A Very Merry Grinchmas!"

The winners:

Lily Hetz raises her light-up wings as she walks on stilts in the Parade of Lights on Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Behind Hetz is the Edge Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group float, which won the 2022 Chairman's Award.
Lily Hetz raises her light-up wings as she walks on stilts in the Parade of Lights on Nov. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Behind Hetz is the Edge Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group float, which won the 2022 Chairman's Award.Megan Burke
  • Best Theme: Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In
  • Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home
  • Best Nonprofit Appearance: The Lutheran Home
  • Best Music: Scott County Central Band
  • Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church
  • Chairman's Award: The Edge Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group
Local News

