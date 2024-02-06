All sections
NewsJune 2, 2017

Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Lottery is looking for a Lotto player who won the $2.9 million jackpot after purchasing the winning ticket at a Cape Girardeau convenience store Wednesday night.

The winning ticket — bearing the numbers 4, 5, 6, 8, 27 and 43 — was sold at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 920 N. Kingshighway, the Missouri Lottery said in a news release.

May Scheve Reardon, Lottery executive director, said the player holding the winning ticket should “sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at one of our lottery offices.”

Missouri Lottery offices are in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.

This marks the 243rd time a Lotto player has hit the jackpot, according to the release. The owner of the winning ticket is the 468th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire, the release stated.

Lottery officials said the winner has until Nov. 27 to claim the prize.

Pertinent address:

920 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

