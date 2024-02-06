Winning Lotto ticket sold in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Lottery is looking for a Lotto player who won the $2.9 million jackpot after purchasing the winning ticket at a Cape Girardeau convenience store Wednesday night.

The winning ticket — bearing the numbers 4, 5, 6, 8, 27 and 43 — was sold at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 920 N. Kingshighway, the Missouri Lottery said in a news release.

May Scheve Reardon, Lottery executive director, said the player holding the winning ticket should “sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize at one of our lottery offices.”

Missouri Lottery offices are in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.