NewsApril 17, 2019

Windy work day

Carlos Diaz of Jackson, with 1st Choice Roofing & Construction, fights against the wind while working on the roof of a house Tuesday on County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau.

Carlos Diaz of Jackson, with 1st Choice Roofing & Construction, fights against the wind while working on the roof of a house Tuesday on County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau. "It's one windy day," William Gonzales of Cape Girardeau, who was also working the roof, said. Gonzales said the crew had already finished the back of the roof and was attempting to finish the remainder Tuesday.
Carlos Diaz of Jackson, with 1st Choice Roofing & Construction, fights against the wind while working on the roof of a house Tuesday on County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau. "It's one windy day," William Gonzales of Cape Girardeau, who was also working the roof, said. Gonzales said the crew had already finished the back of the roof and was attempting to finish the remainder Tuesday.Jacob Wiegand
Local News

