NewsMay 29, 2021

Wilson's gallantry on Korean battlefield earned Medal of Honor

A Cape Girardeau man's actions in Korea earned him the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor. On Oct. 21, 1950, Pvt. 1st Class Richard G. Wilson was serving as a medical aidman to Medical Company, Company I, 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment near Opari, Korea...

Southeast Missourian
Richard G. Wilson
Richard G. Wilson

A Cape Girardeau man's actions in Korea earned him the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor.

On Oct. 21, 1950, Pvt. 1st Class Richard G. Wilson was serving as a medical aidman to Medical Company, Company I, 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment near Opari, Korea.

The unit was performing a reconnaissance mission in a valley surrounded by hills on three sides. As the main body of the unit passed through the valley, the enemy attacked. From the Medal of Honor citation:

The enemy laid down a barrage of mortar, automatic-weapons, and small-arms fire. The company suffered a large number of casualties from the intense hostile fire while fighting its way out of the ambush. Pfc. Wilson proceeded at once to move among the wounded and administered aid to them oblivious of the danger to himself, constantly exposing himself to hostile fire. The company commander ordered a withdrawal as the enemy threatened to encircle and isolate the company. As his unit withdrew Pvt. Wilson assisted wounded men to safety and assured himself that none were left behind. After the company had pulled back he learned that a comrade previously thought dead had been seen to be moving and attempting to crawl to safety. Despite the protests of his comrades, unarmed and facing a merciless enemy, Pfc. Wilson returned to the dangerous position in search of his comrade. Two days later a patrol found him lying beside the man he returned to aid. He had been shot several times while trying to shield and administer to the wounded man. Pfc. Wilson's superb personal bravery, consummate courage, and willing self-sacrifice for his comrades reflect untold glory upon himself and uphold the esteemed traditions of the military service.

Wilson was born in 1931 in Marion, Illinois, moving to Cape Girardeau when he was a youth.

His obituary, published Nov. 3, 1950 in the Southeast Missourian, notes Wilson was a football star at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

He enlisted in the Army on his 17th birthday and trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Brooks Medical School in San Antonio. His paratroop training occurred at Fort Benning, Georgia, and upon completing it, the Army stationed him at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He is buried in Cape County Memorial Park (MH) (6-215).

Local News
