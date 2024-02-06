All sections
NewsJune 4, 2018
Wilson's Creek Greenway Trail in southwest Missouri named National Recreation Trail
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri trail is now designated as at National Recreation Trail. The U.S. Department of Interior last week named Wilson's Greek Greenway as a national trail. It was the only trail in Missouri among 19 to receive the designation this year...
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri trail is now designated as at National Recreation Trail.

The U.S. Department of Interior last week named Wilson's Greek Greenway as a national trail. It was the only trail in Missouri among 19 to receive the designation this year.

The 5-mile recreation trail runs through southwest Springfield and unincorporated Greene County. It also connects to the 6-mile South Creek Greenway, which runs east-west through the middle of Springfield.

Wilson's Creek Greenway is the fourth trail in the Ozark Greenways system to earn the National Recreation Trail recognition.

The others are Galloway Creek Greenway, the Frisco Highline Trail and South Creek Greenway.

