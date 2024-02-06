The 5-mile recreation trail runs through southwest Springfield and unincorporated Greene County. It also connects to the 6-mile South Creek Greenway, which runs east-west through the middle of Springfield.

Wilson's Creek Greenway is the fourth trail in the Ozark Greenways system to earn the National Recreation Trail recognition.

The others are Galloway Creek Greenway, the Frisco Highline Trail and South Creek Greenway.