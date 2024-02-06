Wilson City man dies in apparent homicide

WILSON CITY, Mo. — The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after the death of a Wilson City man Tuesday.
Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker said Ralph Edward Cross, 55, was found dead early Tuesday.
Parker said an autopsy is scheduled for today in Farmington, Missouri. The cause of death is being withheld until after the autopsy.
No suspects were in custody. Four women are being sought for questioning in the death.
Pertinent address:
Wilson City, Mo.
