Willie Nelson & Family Live in Concert will return to the Show Me Center at 6:20 p.m. April 15, according to a news release.

Over Nelsonï¿½s six-decade career, he has recorded more than 200 albums and earned many awards. In 1985, he co-founded the Farm Aid event and has headlined it. He has performed at SXSW and numerous other festivals. He was a member of the iconic country music supergroup The Highwaymen, along with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Nelson has established himself as a performer, author and activist.

Special guests Dwight Yoakam, Robert Earl Keen and Brandy Clark also will perform.

Yoakamï¿½s first album, ï¿½Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,ï¿½ dropped over 30 years ago, and in 2016, he released a bluegrass album, ï¿½Swimminï¿½ Pools, Movie Stars ...ï¿½. Yoakam earned renown in the 1990s and 2000s as a Nashville, Tennessee, recording artist, according to his website, and as an actor has appeared in films ï¿½7Secondsï¿½ and ï¿½Logan Luckyï¿½ in 2017, and had roles in other films and television shows dating back to 1991.

Robert Earl Keenï¿½s first album, ï¿½No Kinda Dancer,ï¿½ debuted in 1984, and he has since released 18 full-length albums. Those albums span many styles, from folk, country and bluegrass to rock.

Brandy Clark is a six-time Grammy nominee, according to her website, and in 2016 released her first live album, ï¿½Live from Los Angeles.ï¿½

Tickets for the April 15 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and are available online at www.showmecenter.biz, by phone at (573) 651-5000 or at the Show Me Center box office at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.