NewsFebruary 6, 2018

Willie Nelson to play the Show Me Center in April, tickets on sale Friday

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Country music legend Willie Nelson performs Sunday night, April 8, 2012 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. (Laura Simon)
Country music legend Willie Nelson performs Sunday night, April 8, 2012 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. (Laura Simon)

Willie Nelson & Family Live in Concert will return to the Show Me Center at 6:20 p.m. April 15, according to a news release.

Over Nelsonï¿½s six-decade career, he has recorded more than 200 albums and earned many awards. In 1985, he co-founded the Farm Aid event and has headlined it. He has performed at SXSW and numerous other festivals. He was a member of the iconic country music supergroup The Highwaymen, along with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Nelson has established himself as a performer, author and activist.

Special guests Dwight Yoakam, Robert Earl Keen and Brandy Clark also will perform.

Yoakamï¿½s first album, ï¿½Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,ï¿½ dropped over 30 years ago, and in 2016, he released a bluegrass album, ï¿½Swimminï¿½ Pools, Movie Stars ...ï¿½. Yoakam earned renown in the 1990s and 2000s as a Nashville, Tennessee, recording artist, according to his website, and as an actor has appeared in films ï¿½7Secondsï¿½ and ï¿½Logan Luckyï¿½ in 2017, and had roles in other films and television shows dating back to 1991.

Robert Earl Keenï¿½s first album, ï¿½No Kinda Dancer,ï¿½ debuted in 1984, and he has since released 18 full-length albums. Those albums span many styles, from folk, country and bluegrass to rock.

Brandy Clark is a six-time Grammy nominee, according to her website, and in 2016 released her first live album, ï¿½Live from Los Angeles.ï¿½

Tickets for the April 15 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and are available online at www.showmecenter.biz, by phone at (573) 651-5000 or at the Show Me Center box office at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Included in the price of every pair of tickets is a physical CD of Nelsonï¿½s forthcoming album, redeemable at www.musicredemptions.com via a promotional code. Instructions will be given to ticket purchasers.

Ticket prices start at $45. VIP packages will be available.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. April 15.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

