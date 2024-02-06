Williams: No plan to move teachers to front of vaccine line

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri has no plans to move teachers higher on the list for COVID-19 vaccinations, instead focusing on getting shots to older people and those with serious illnesses, the state's health director said Thursday.

"Those people who are more likely to get sick, and bluntly, to pass away if they get COVID, continue to be the governor's focus and my focus and all of our focus," Dr. Randall Williams said during Gov. Mike Parson's weekly media briefing.

"So the answer is that's what's guiding us and will continue to guide us," Williams said.

Several states, including neighboring Kansas and Illinois, have already begun vaccinating teachers, deeming school staff as frontline essential workers. But in Missouri, teachers are classified in the state's Phase 1B, Tier 3.

The state is currently allowing shots for those in Phase 1B, Tier 2, which includes those 65 and older or with compromised immune systems because of illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Williams has said the goal for beginning Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccinations is mid- to late-April.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday five recent state teachers of the year wrote to Williams requesting school staff members move up on the vaccine priority list. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said during a town hall on CNN on Tuesday teachers should be moved to the front of the line.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week a roadmap for getting students back to classrooms. It said in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, but vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.