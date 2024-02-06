Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care

Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri.

Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in Cape Girardeau hospitals while also finishing her associate degree to become a registered nurse. Once she graduated with her degree and became an RN, she started working in long-term care at the Chaffee Nursing Center, where she stayed for 15 years.

While working at the center, Wilhite discovered she wanted to do more for the people she was working with. She went back to school to get her master's to become a nurse practitioner. Wilhite was still working at the Chaffee Nursing Center while in school pursuing this degree.

"I wanted to be able to do more than what I did because you're with those people every day. And you see things that have to have more schooling to help. Most local long-term care facilities don't employ full-time nurse practitioners. So I made the move to have my own business."

Wilhite moved into the building Dr. Fenton used to work in. She said it's really hard to find a location to provide services, and when Fenton no longer practiced, it was an opportune time to step up to the location.

Wilhite’s supervising physician is Dr. Kennett Asher of Jackson. Asher has retired but is still a licensed physician, Wilhite said.

Wilhite grew up in the area, graduated from Chaffee High School and raised her family there as well.

"I love nursing, I love taking care of other people. I want people to feel comfortable with us taking care of them. I want to feel like I'm making a difference in other people's lives. So I really love small towns. I just really wanted to be able to provide care in the same area I was raised in," said Wilhite, about why she chose to open her practice in the small community of Chaffee.