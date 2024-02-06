Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care

Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri.
Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in Cape Girardeau hospitals while also finishing her associate degree to become a registered nurse. Once she graduated with her degree and became an RN, she started working in long-term care at the Chaffee Nursing Center, where she stayed for 15 years.
While working at the center, Wilhite discovered she wanted to do more for the people she was working with. She went back to school to get her master's to become a nurse practitioner. Wilhite was still working at the Chaffee Nursing Center while in school pursuing this degree.
"I wanted to be able to do more than what I did because you're with those people every day. And you see things that have to have more schooling to help. Most local long-term care facilities don't employ full-time nurse practitioners. So I made the move to have my own business."
Wilhite moved into the building Dr. Fenton used to work in. She said it's really hard to find a location to provide services, and when Fenton no longer practiced, it was an opportune time to step up to the location.
Wilhite’s supervising physician is Dr. Kennett Asher of Jackson. Asher has retired but is still a licensed physician, Wilhite said.
Wilhite grew up in the area, graduated from Chaffee High School and raised her family there as well.
"I love nursing, I love taking care of other people. I want people to feel comfortable with us taking care of them. I want to feel like I'm making a difference in other people's lives. So I really love small towns. I just really wanted to be able to provide care in the same area I was raised in," said Wilhite, about why she chose to open her practice in the small community of Chaffee.
She said she knew she wanted to be a nurse since second grade and those who went to school with her knew that as well. Wilhite said she had so much admiration for her grandmother who was a nurse and a great role model growing up.
With her practice in a small town, she knows many of her patients from growing up or from just being around the area. She believes many of her patients are more comfortable talking to her because of this personal connection they have.
"While I'm seeing the patient in the room, either I make myself some notes on paper or I have the nurse go in with me, so that she's typing while I'm talking to the patient. I sit down with them, make eye contact and I don't overbook. I don't book patients 15 minutes apart because then I am rushing. And I don't want people to feel like they can't take their time to talk to me." Wilhite said about the way she operates her clinic.
Wilhite said Chaffee used to have an eye doctor and a dentist along with a medical practice people in the area could go to. She said the area within 50 miles is in need of health care providers.
"It's really hard when I make a referral to a specialist, it may take two weeks or months to get in. When I make a referral to a dentist, it may take two months to get in. So rural health is definitely in need of providers across the board in all areas of health care."
Chaffee has one other medical clinic, Missouri Delta, that has a family nurse practitioner who can see patients.
Chaffee Family Care is open to the general public, and patients of all ages are welcome. Wilhite covers primary care for those who need it, such as wellness checkup, diabetes management, high blood pressure, preventative vaccines and more. Appointments are the best way to get in, but walk-ins are welcome if there is availability.
Wilhite's plans for the future with Chaffee Family Care are to expand the services she can offer.
Chaffee Family Care is located at 206 S. Main St., and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To make an appointment or to learn more about the clinic, call (573) 475-7071.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.